Since Saturday, the Trump administration has dug itself further and further into a hole of its own devising — yesterday, Trump condemned the alt-right and the “alt-left” and pondered aloud whether George Washington should also “lose his status” since he, like Robert E. Lee, owned slaves — by placing equal blame on all parties involved in a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which killed three.

On Wednesday, Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, took to Twitter to assure everyone that even though he supports the president — and, by extension, supports the president’s lack of outright condemnation of the alt-right — he’s not a racist. Cohen notes he is the son of a Holocaust survivor and will not tolerate “#racism.” And, just to drive that point home, he included a half-dozen photos of himself with black people.

As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump doesn't make me a racist pic.twitter.com/lfIwdosreE — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 16, 2017

Among the people included in the photographs in Cohen’s Twitter version of the good ol’ “I’m not a racist, I have black friends” line are Trump political aide Omarosa Manigault, vloggers Diamond and Silk, and pastor Darrell Scott. Scott weighed in on Twitter supporting Cohen earlier on Wednesday. “My Brother; who I’ve talked to every day for the last 6 years!!! This is no photo op … these relationships are REAL!!!” Olivia Nuzzi, our colleague over at Daily Intel, texted Cohen to chat about his tweet.

This is going super well pic.twitter.com/kiZdiOV7gG — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 16, 2017

After that, Nuzzi says Cohen stopped responding. He’s probably too busy hanging out with his black friends to text.