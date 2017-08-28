Trump Befuddled by Two Blonde Women Sitting Next to Each Other

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

One week after President Trump laughed in face of science and defiantly turned his naked eyes towards the sun, his eclipse blindness seems to be setting in. During a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Monday, Trump confused two blonde, female Finnish journalists who were sitting next to each other.

As the press conference was wrapping up, Niinistö took a last question from one of the journalists.

“Again? You’re going to give her the same one?” Trump asked.

“No, she is not the same lady,” Niinistö answered. “They are sitting side by side.”

“We have a lot of blonde women in Finland,” the journalist added as she took the mic.

THIS. The Finnish journalists @potus had trouble telling apart. They are def. 2 diff. people. So glad I met @maria_annala + @vilenpaula. pic.twitter.com/gthZWwiiJa — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) August 28, 2017

Eclipse blindness or not, you’d think someone who spends so much of his time objectifying blonde women (including first ladies and his own daughter) would be better at telling them apart.

Watch the whole awkward interaction here.