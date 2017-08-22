Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Life often imitates art, and more infrequently, it imitates memes. Take, for instance, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose Monday-night show took on a startling resemblance to this viral tweet illustrating a fake “preview” of Carlson’s show.

Preview of tonight’s Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/DawbInUrWl — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) August 21, 2017

Last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson remarked that Trump looking directly at the solar eclipse without protective glasses was “perhaps the most impressive thing any president’s ever done.”

Tucker: Trump looking at eclipse w/out eyewear was "perhaps the most impressive thing any president has ever done." https://t.co/en2CdUs859 pic.twitter.com/kL5i6L9X7I — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 22, 2017

Yes, Carlson may have been trolling. But how embarrassing is it that his blind loyalty to Trump is so well-known that people will actually think he’s serious?