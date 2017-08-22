Tucker Carlson: Trump Looking Directly at the Sun Was ‘Perhaps the Most Impressive Thing Any President Has Ever Done’

By
Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Life often imitates art, and more infrequently, it imitates memes. Take, for instance, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose Monday-night show took on a startling resemblance to this viral tweet illustrating a fake “preview” of Carlson’s show.

Last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson remarked that Trump looking directly at the solar eclipse without protective glasses was “perhaps the most impressive thing any president’s ever done.”

Yes, Carlson may have been trolling. But how embarrassing is it that his blind loyalty to Trump is so well-known that people will actually think he’s serious?

Sources

Daily Beast

Tags:

Tucker Carlson: Trump Looking at the Sun Was ‘Impressive’