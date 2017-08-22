Life often imitates art, and more infrequently, it imitates memes. Take, for instance, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose Monday-night show took on a startling resemblance to this viral tweet illustrating a fake “preview” of Carlson’s show.
Last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson remarked that Trump looking directly at the solar eclipse without protective glasses was “perhaps the most impressive thing any president’s ever done.”
Yes, Carlson may have been trolling. But how embarrassing is it that his blind loyalty to Trump is so well-known that people will actually think he’s serious?
Comments