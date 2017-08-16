Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Picture, if you will, Thrift Shop–era Macklemore: oversize fur coat, 7-11 slurpee in hand, and close-cropped, strawberry-blonde hair. There’s something … familiar about that haircut. What could it be?

macklemore hair seems to be the chosen haircut of the racists now. i call on @macklemore to get online and denounce his own haircut — jon hendren (@fart) August 15, 2017

you mean this one pic.twitter.com/MvWkOJ8dFl — aka papa dagon (@benjamin_bear) August 15, 2017

Ah, yes, that’s it. Macklemore’s signature lewk for years was eerily similar to the “Hitler Youth” haircut the Times wrote about in 2011, and which many neo-Nazis subsequently adopted.

Thanks to Hendren, a human who was on Twitter early enough to claim the handle @fart, Macklemore has addressed his trendy fascist haircut. On Tuesday, Macklemore responded to Hendren’s tweet by simply saying that he has not worn that style in quite some time.

Got rid of it over a year ago — MARMALADE (@macklemore) August 15, 2017

If you (like me) don’t know what Macklemore looks like now, it’s pretty much the same, only the top is short enough to be out of neo-Nazi territory.