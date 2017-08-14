Are You Ready to Buy Beauty Products From Your Uber Driver?

Photo: Jonathan Storey/Getty Images

If you’re both constantly on the go and chained to the rigors of impossible beauty standards, then the perfect gizmo for you has arrived: A company is now selling skin-care products out of Uber vehicles. Cargo is a new consumer-goods company that teamed up with particularly enterprising Uber drivers to sell all the basics that passengers might need while they’re on the go, like snacks and gum, and — as of today — sheet masks. The sheet masks are made by Korean beauty brand Leaders, which sells more sheet masks than other beauty brand, worldwide.

To grab your sheet mask on the go, you’ll first need to strike a bit of luck. There’s no way for Cargo-equipped drivers to announce themselves via the Uber app, and Cargo declined to release how many Uber drivers have signed on to use the feature when the Cut asked a company representative. However, if you come across an Uber that is equipped with Cargo, then the process is fairly seamless. You simply need to select which item you wish to purchase by visiting Cargo’s website on your phone, and complete the purchase using Apple Pay or a credit card. Your driver will hand you your mask when it’s safe — hopefully not while careening down the BQE.