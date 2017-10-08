Victoria Beckham Considers Legal Action Against Insanely Distasteful Pizza Ad

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fashion may have stolen Victoria Beckham’s smile, but this insanely distasteful pizza ad is enough to make anyone frown.

In an attempt to promote a new two-millimeter thin-crust pizza, Sidhu Fish & Chips in North Tyneside decided to name it after the Spice Girl turned designer. To make matters worse, they thought it would be funny to offer a side-by-side comparison between said thin-crust pizza and a gross caricature of Beckham wearing a sash that reads: “Anorexic Fashion Icon.”

A spokesperson for Beckham told the Telegraph, “It is highly inappropriate to trivialize such a disorder, and defamatory to be so thoughtless with a person’s reputation in this way, therefore we are taking legal advice.”