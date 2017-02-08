For $3,000, You Can Attend Vogue’s First Conference

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

Vogue is planning its first-ever conference for October 12, celebrating the magazine’s 125th anniversary. Buy a ticket, and you could be in the same room as André Leon Talley, Demna Gvasalia, and Marc Jacobs.

Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said in a statement, “Forces of Fashion will bring together some of our favorite names, and allow them the opportunity to speak in a way they’ve never done before; live and direct with Vogue’s editors on a day that we believe will be as informative as it is intimate.”

To help keep things “intimate,” each ticket to Forces of Fashion is $3,000. The magazine did not disclose how many tickets there would be.

The conference is one day (11 hours) long, and will feature ten panels with some of the biggest names in fashion, including John Galliano speaking with André Leon Talley about ”success the second time around.”