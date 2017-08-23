The Row’s ‘Happy Birthday’ Card to Vogue Says Everything

Photo: Biel Parklee

The best two pages in Vogue’s 774-page September issue were hands down the Row’s “Happy Birthday” card to the magazine, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

In contrast to gushy notes and “warm congratulations” from every designer, brand, and photographer who’s ever graced the pages of the magazine, the Olsen twins, who founded the Row together in 2006, stuck to their usual mantra of “less is more.”

Two stark, white pages. “Happy 125th Birthday” written in smaller font than the brand’s name. That’s it. It says everything and nothing. And it’s perfect.