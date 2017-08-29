The Latest on the Cut

9:00 a.m.

Céline Dion’s Stylist Reflects on Her Summer Fashion Tour de Force

“We’ll take an ‘L’ for weather when we’re having a fashion moment.”

8:00 a.m.

Tiffany’s New Fragrance Ad Has It All: Diamonds, Tattoos, Tiaras, and Skin

Here’s what diamonds smell like.

8:00 a.m.

The Lonely Terror of Postpartum Anxiety

I couldn’t stop thinking about all the awful things that could happen to my baby.

7:54 a.m.

Stagehand Sues Katy Perry After She Loses a Toe on Tour

She’s suing Perry, Live Nation, and the production companies.

7:00 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Lisa Bloom

The high profile attorney on her morning routine, how she selects her clients and why she takes her whole family to Burning Man every year.

7:00 a.m.

17 Celebrity Children Who Dominate Our World Now

A taxonomy of the lucky ones.

6:30 a.m.

Two Hours of Touching Strange Men at Tantra Speed Dating

Trying out the latest trend in “mindful dating.”

6:00 a.m.

Eileen Myles on the Book That Made Writing Like Talking

“Gertrude Stein’s Lectures in America totally changed my sense of what writing was.”

6:00 a.m.

Veep’s Secret Weapon

Sarah Sutherland is the most serious actor in comedy.

12:54 a.m.

Justin Bieber Is Having a Very Bad Summer

Hackers posted nudes of Bieber on Selena Gomez’s Instagram.

Yesterday at 9:55 p.m.

French Doctors Reportedly Suggested Faulty Pelvic-Mesh Victims Try Anal Sex

Lawyers referenced the comments during a class-action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, which manufactures the surgical mesh.

Yesterday at 6:46 p.m.

Trump Befuddled by Two Blonde Women Sitting Next to Each Other

Is this the first sign of eclipse blindness?

Yesterday at 6:05 p.m.

Watch Kristen Stewart Being Birthed In A Chanel Apocalypse

There’s also a cocoon — by Chanel.

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Most High Fashion Looks

This season, the Lords and Ladies of Westeros look like they’ve walked straight off the runways at Balmain and Balenciaga.

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

Why Insecure’s Blow-Job Scene Felt Out of Step With the Typically Radical Show

For the first time, Insecure doesn’t capture black millennial life.

Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

Get a Cool Leather Jacket at the Arrivals Presale

Shop the fall presale from cool New York brand the Arrivals.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

It Would Be Nice to See Kylie Jenner Do Something for a Friend for Once

Instead, on this week’s Life of Kylie, our star prepares for the Met Ball.

Yesterday at 4:07 p.m.

Natalie Portman on Hollywood Beauty Standards and the Quest for Perfection

“I’ve never really been about perfection.”

Yesterday at 3:15 p.m.

How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Easy ways to help those affected by the catastrophic storm.

Yesterday at 3:05 p.m.

Margaret Cho: The Book That Changed How She Thought About Asian-American History

“Our heritage has a lot of difficult stuff in it.”