Tiffany’s New Fragrance Ad Has It All: Diamonds, Tattoos, Tiaras, and Skin

Paris Hilton might be into foam and diamonds, but for their newest scent, Tiffany & Co. was inspired by just diamonds and skin. The brand is relaunching their signature perfume this month (just another step in their rebranding helmed by Reed Krakoff), along with their new ad campaign shot by Steven Meisel, starring models Vittoria Ceretti, Julia Nobis, Achok Majak, and Georgina Grenville. You’ll begin to see perfume ad images later this month, but you can watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of Ceretti, Nobis, and Majak wearing nothing but chandelier earrings, drapey bracelets, wraparound tiaras, their tattoos, and Tiffany on their pulse points.
