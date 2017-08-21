What Is Drake Thinking About?

On Monday, sensitive and forever thirsty rapper Drake posted a picture of himself on Instagram in which he is reclined on a couch, looking mournful, and wearing a pair of Rihanna’s Iconic Looks from her Fenty for Stance socks collection, which depict his ex in the tricolor dress she wore for the pair’s “Work” music video.

What could the MatchaBar co-owner be thinking about? Is he remembering the way Rihanna grinded up on him in “Work”? Wondering if a pair of (albeit extremely stylish) socks can fill the Rihanna-shaped hole in his gentle, Canadian heart? Contemplating the inevitable passage of time? Or is he simply asking himself why anyone would bring him a wine glass full of ice and what looks like Vitamin Water?