18 Chic Pieces You Can Still Buy at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s crazy anniversary sale will end this weekend but that doesn’t mean all the good stuff is gone. It might seem like the best deals went between the site’s presale and all of the initial markdown hype but with just three days left, plenty of bargains are still left with your fall-wardrobe needs in mind.
Thinking about upping your boot game this September? Marc Fisher has a slick pair of black patent Chelsea boots that’ll look especially sharp with jeans. Or if you’re more of an over-the-knee type, Steve Madden has a stretchy suede style that’ll hug your calves perfectly. Should outerwear be on your list, Kensie has a fuzzy and fun faux millennial-pink coat you can wear to grab a coffee, while J.Crew has a crisp, tailored blazer for all your workwear needs. Click ahead to see all of the deals that still have plenty of stock but remember: It all goes back to full price on Sunday.
