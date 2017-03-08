18 Chic Pieces You Can Still Buy at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s crazy anniversary sale will end this weekend but that doesn’t mean all the good stuff is gone. It might seem like the best deals went between the site’s presale and all of the initial markdown hype but with just three days left, plenty of bargains are still left with your fall-wardrobe needs in mind.

Thinking about upping your boot game this September? Marc Fisher has a slick pair of black patent Chelsea boots that’ll look especially sharp with jeans. Or if you’re more of an over-the-knee type, Steve Madden has a stretchy suede style that’ll hug your calves perfectly. Should outerwear be on your list, Kensie has a fuzzy and fun faux millennial-pink coat you can wear to grab a coffee, while J.Crew has a crisp, tailored blazer for all your workwear needs. Click ahead to see all of the deals that still have plenty of stock but remember: It all goes back to full price on Sunday.

Original Price: $299 Buy Frame Piped Double Pocket Silk Shirt Sale Price: $199 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $225 Buy Via Spiga Alana Mary Jane Pump Sale Price: $150 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $235 Buy Frame Le Crop Flare High Waist Jeans Sale Price: $155 (34 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $198 Buy J. Crew Regent Stand Collar Blazer Sale Price: $148 (25 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $198 Buy Kensie Teddy Bear Faux Fur Coat Sale Price: $130 (34 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $30 Buy Honeydew Intimates Camellia Lace Bralette Sale price: $20 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $189 Buy Marc Fisher Yommi Chelsea Bootie Sale Price: $125 (34 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $48 Buy Topshop One-Shoulder Jersey Shirt Sale Price: $32 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $130 Buy Steve Madden Gabbie Thigh High Boot Sale Price: $87 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $79 Buy Vince Camuto Pleat Foiled Knit Skirt Sale Price: $53 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $50 Buy Wacoal Basic Beauty Full Figure Underwire Bra Sale Price: $33 (34 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $69 Buy Textured Satin Wrap Dress Sale Price: $46 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $60 Buy Nadri Medium Inside Out Hoop Earrings Sale Price: $39 (35 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $90 Buy Nike Windrunner Hooded Windbreaker Jacket Sale Price: $68 (24 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $99 Buy Vince Camuto Polka Dot Pleat Skirt Sale Price: $66 (24 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $120 Buy Sam Edelman Tia Ankle Strap Pump Sale Price: $80 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $69 Buy WAYF Foster Satin Pajama Top Sale Price: $46 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.