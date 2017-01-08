Here’s When and Where You Can Buy Fenty Beauty

Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images

The two-year drama of when Rihanna will release her makeup to the masses is finally coming to a close. The singer announced on Instagram that her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty will arrive in Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores September 8.

@FentyBeauty is coming!!!! Countdown to September. 8. 2017 starts now. #FENTYBeauty makeup will be available globally at @sephora and @harveynichols Link us at FentyBeauty.com A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Beyond the release date, not much is known about the upcoming line, but Rihanna has teased the makeup by wearing it in public. In April she told a fan she was wearing the line’s highlighter, and more recently she arrived at the Valerian premiere with her “face by @fentybeauty.”

Face by @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

How much is this going to cost us, Rihanna? Do we need to sell some clothes at Beacon’s Closet or what?