The Cool Vans Streetwear Collaboration That’ll Sell Out Fast

When it comes to streetwear drops, the last few weeks have been especially good. Joining the ranks of Virgil Abloh’s crazy hyped, sold-out Warby Parker project is another made-in-hypebeast-heaven collaboration from fellow Kanye West creative Matthew Williams. Williams’s brand Alyx shot into fashion superstardom when, after just three seasons in business, it was nominated for an LVMH prize in 2016. Back in May, Alyx partnered with Vans on a limited batch of sneakers that sold out quickly. And now the two are back with part two of the partnership, which will feature even more styles.

This second drop features several Vans styles that haven’t been released in over two decades, like the OG Style 138 LX, Authentic Convertible 43 LX, and OG Style 29 LX. Due to their rare nature, the unisex line is more expensive than your average pair of sneakers, with prices ranging from $120 to $195. It comes in both suede and canvas with colors like pink, red and black. If the first collection was any indication (it sold out on Opening Ceremony before my browser was able to load), expect these to go remarkably fast. Scroll below to shop our favorite styles and to peep more visuals from the special collaboration.

Buy Vans x ALYX OG Style 29 LX in Sea Pink $150, Need Supply

Buy Vans x ALYX OG Style 29 LX Canvas Sneakers $139, Stylebop

Buy Vans x ALYX OG Style 138 LX in Chili Pepper $195, Need Supply

Buy Vans x ALYX OG Style 43 LX in True Red $120, Need Supply

Buy Vans x ALYX OG Style 138 LX in Black $195, Need Supply

Buy Vans X ALYX OG 138 SK8 High Top Leather Sneakers $179, Stylebop

Buy Vans x ALYX OG Style 43 LX in Stv Navy $120, Need Supply

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.