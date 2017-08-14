A Fashion Photographer Makes the Case for a Fall Trip to Oregon

Photo: Courtesy of Whitney Hayes

Weekend With is an ongoing Instagram series that features people we like photographing places we’d like to be. Follow @thecut on Instagram to join in, and tag your photos with #weekendwith when you travel somewhere new.

“For me, Oregon is a moody loner,” says photographer Whitney Hayes. She’s known for her atmospheric fashion photos and portraits, but this weekend she turned her lens on the Pacific Northwest for the Cut. It’s easy to imagine a model in couture walking through one of her landscape shots, and in fact, Hayes she says she often uses her travel photos as inspiration for her fashion work.

Hayes captured Oregon in a different light than many people are used to seeing — think less Portlandia and more National Geographic. From coastal beaches to sprawling forests, the dramatic landscape makes a good case for planning a fall trip to the West Coast.

🔑 "Great coffee, fabulous reading , and incredible restaurants make for days spent shopping and exploring in the city of Portland." #weekendwith @whighfield A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

"Twilight in Cannon Beach. From my walk home after a day well spent exploring Cannon Beach." #weekendwith @whighfield in #oregon A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

A chilly weekend in #oregon in the middle of August, shot by @whighfield. 🌬 "I happened upon this home tucked away above the beach on one of many long walks without any plan at all. A windy day, the beach was empty, and the fog lazily languished above the tree lined beach." #weekendwith A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

More photos of #oregon from our #weekendwith photographer @whighfield. 👟 "The fourth floor of The Ace is my favorite, as it has the most windows, and the largest rooms, all of which have tremendous character." A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

This weekend we are sharing photos from @whighfield's trip to #oregon for our #weekendwith series. 🌅 Where else in the world would you like to see more photo storytelling from on Instagram? A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT