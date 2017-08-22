Treasury Secretary’s Wife Bragged About Her #HermesScarf on Instagram

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, has made both her Instagram and Twitter accounts private after she was criticized for sharing a picture of her and her husband de-boarding a government plane in Kentucky, and bragging about the luxury fashion brands she was wearing.

“Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #countryside” Linton wrote, according to a screenshot of the now-private post, before tagging the labels she was wearing “#rolandmouret pants, #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa”

Some were turned off by such an ostentatious display of wealth on a government trip, including one Instagram user who wrote: “glad we could pay for your little getaway #deplorable.”

Linton quickly fired back with a lengthy, angry post in which she wrote:

Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more sacrifices toward our day “trip” than you did.

After calling the woman “adorably out of touch,” and creepily referencing her children, Linton assured her they were both nice people, and encouraged her to watch this week’s Game of Thrones. “It’s fab!” Linton concluded.

Linton and Mnuchin were married two months ago, in a ceremony officiated by Vice President and wedding cake topper-figurine Mike Pence. On Monday, Linton was accompanying Mnuchin on his trip to Kentucky, where he went to urge members of Congress to overhaul the tax code, according to the Washington Post.

Although Treasury secretaries usually travel on domestic carriers when flying within the U.S., a spokesperson for the Treasury Department told the Post that Mnuchin’s use of a government plane had been approved, and that the couple had covered the cost of Linton’s travel. They also said that Linton had not received any financial compensation from the brands she tagged in her post. No word however, on her Game of Thrones endorsement.