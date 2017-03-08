Photo: Courtesy of Wired Magazine

The cover of the latest issue of Wired features a story about a father and son, and according to a journalist for FiveThirtyEight, the inside of the magazine doesn’t look much different. On Thursday, Christie Aschwanden tweeted that the issue doesn’t include a single feature written by a woman, and posted a picture of an, um, interesting note published under the “Colophon” heading:

Wired just published another issue in which all the features were written by men. It includes this note 1/https://t.co/9Smu8iNUKy pic.twitter.com/rDFnhw0NAH — Christie Aschwanden (@cragcrest) August 3, 2017

To be clear: The content under Colophon is typically full of jokes — a 2015 issue thanked “spooning with Sadie forever #RIPkitty” and “getting a massage from Jon Snow in a natural hot spring” for helping to get the issue out. And current and former Wired writers chimed in on Twitter to say that the section is sourced from the entire staff. But in this case, many thought the magazine’s man-heavy feature section kind of killed the joke.

“Wonder women who helped get this issue out” equates staffers who do actual work for the mag w/ a dog, pop cult figures, acupuncturist 2/ — Christie Aschwanden (@cragcrest) August 3, 2017

This makes me so tired. I'm sorry, his CrossFit coach did not help put together the magazine. — Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) August 3, 2017

Congrats on Elizabeth Moss's role in handmaids tale really helping u 🙄 I want to die. Also they thought this was funny?? (Men aren't funny) — Ali V. (@alivingiano) August 3, 2017

ew, this is gross. what the hell, @wired? is it that hard to publish features written by women and not demean them in cutesy notes? — Rachel Metz (@rachelmetz) August 3, 2017

In February 2016, a report on gender disparity at top magazines found that at Wired, 73.6 percent of features were written by men, and 26.4 percent were written by women. Maybe Coconut the dog can help buck the trend.

Update, [8/3/2017, 2:21 p.m.]: Wired’s executive editor, Maria Streshinsky, released the following statement in response to criticism of the note: