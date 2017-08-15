Another Woman Claims She Was ‘Sexually Victimized’ by Roman Polanski As a Teenager

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

With Roman Polanski’s case for his alleged 1977 rape of 13-year-old Samantha Geimer still pending, a new woman, identified only as Robin M. to the press, has made new allegations against the director that claims he “sexually victimized” her in 1973 when she was 16 years old. Per Deadline, celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred is representing Robin in the court process, stating during a press conference this afternoon that her client would testify if Polanski is retried in the case involving Geimer. In a statement provided to Deadline, Robin explained that Geimer pleading for the case’s closure on Polanski’s behalf is what encouraged her to become public with her story: “This infuriated me! I am speaking out now so that Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor Roman Polanski had victimized.” In response, Polanski’s lawyer said this was a clear “attempt to influence” the presiding judge.

Seven years ago, Allred also represented another one of Polanski’s accusers, Charlotte Lewis, who said she was abused by the director while working on his film Pirates when she was 16. (Lewis chose not to file legal charges.) While the statue of limitations for Robin’s case has passed, Allred has promised that they’re both “going to explore what to do next.”