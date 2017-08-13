Woman Killed in Charlottesville Was ‘Murdered While Protesting Hate’

Photo: Heather Heyer/Facebook

The young woman killed when James Alex Fields, Jr. drove a Dodge Challenger into a group of anti-racist protesters yesterday in Charlottesville, has been identified as 32-year-old Heather Heyer, of Virginia.

The crash left Heyer lying on the pavement alongside another victim, the Daily News reports. It’s not clear if she died at the scene or not.

Fields, a 20-year-old Ohio man, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, as well as other crimes related to the hit-and-run. He reportedly attended the rally in support of white nationalism.

Heyer is from Stanardsville, Virginia, about 25 miles from Charlottesville. She worked as a paralegal at the Miller Law Group in Charlottesville, according to her LinkedIn page.

It not yet confirmed if Heyer was protesting the white supremacist rally that was broken up by police shortly before the hit-and-run attack, but that seems likely to be the case.

In her last public Facebook post, Heyer wrote, “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.”

“Heather Heyer was murdered while protesting against hate,” a friend also wrote on a GoFundMe fundraising page set up for the young woman’s family.

Heyer’s mother, who has not spoken out publicly, said in the statement on the GoFundMe page, “She died doing what was right. My heart is broken, but I am forever proud of her.”

A vigil is planned for Heyer at 7 p.m. on Sunday in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park, which was to be the epicenter of the white nationalist rally, and much of the counterprotest, on Saturday.