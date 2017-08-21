The Women Who ‘Shaped’ Donald Trump Are Getting Their Own Book

Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

Although Donald Trump’s daughter has been pretty active in the publishing realm, other women in his life have largely flown under the radar. But a new book by Newsweek political correspondent Nina Burleigh will center on all the women who’ve “shaped” the president, from his mother and grandmother to his three wives and ambitious daughter, “Page Six” reports.

According to an unnamed source, the book will consist of mini-biographies of all the women, “­interspersed with sections about people or events that influenced their lives and their times.” It’s set to be published next summer under Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books imprint.

The source added that Burleigh is traveling to Scotland and Germany, where the Trump family originated, for research and will include sections on Trump’s grandmother, Elizabeth Christ Trump, and his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. When it comes to the latter, however, the influence is pretty clear: “Both mother and son shared a penchant for dynamic hair sculpting,” The New Yorker pointed out, “as for years Mary Trump appeared in photos with a dramatic orange swirl.”