Listen to Korean Skin-Care Advice Set to House Music

Step aside, Calvin Harris. The freshest beat comes from Korean DJ Yaeji whose song “Last Breath” features her giving Korean skin-care and beauty advice set to soft, electronica club music. As the beat pulses, Kathy Yaeji Lee applies a sheet mask (hers is called a Face Blanket Mask), contours, draws on her eyebrows and liner, uses a Korean cushion compact, and dabs her lips in Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatment. “Place a little bit of your ego on your fingers and slowly apply it,” she intones in Korean. Click to watch the ASMR mix and her other indispensable beauty advice below.
