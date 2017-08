In her new book You Play the Girl, writer Carina Chocano examines distorted depictions of “the girl” in the media and pop culture. For research, she interviewed actresses about what it’s like to play women in Hollywood and what needs to change.

Here, actress Tiya Sircar talks about delivering the punch line of a joke in scenes with male actors: Often, she says, men get the final, final punch line, after hers.