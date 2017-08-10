By

Tags:

Natalie Morales on Looking Up to Mary Tyler Moore

In her new book You Play the Girl, writer Carina Chocano unravels toxic, distorted portrayals of “the girl” in the media and pop culture. She interviewed actresses for her research, asking what it’s like to play women in Hollywood and what needs to change.

Parks and Recreation star Natalie Morales, who has a role in the upcoming Billie Jean King biopic Battle of the Sexes, discussed film stereotypes she’s faced as a Latina woman and looking up to Mary Tyler Moore and Rosie O’Donnell while she was growing up. Her recommendation to Hollywood writers: “Include marginalized people in your stories, but don’t make your stories about their marginalization.”

Watch her interview above. Chocano also talked to Dear White People’s Logan Browning and Tiya Sircar.

