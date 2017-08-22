Back in 2010, Jenn Im launched her YouTube account ClothesEncounters with a grainy, lo-fi video. It featured her and a friend detailing their summer clothing haul, along with the outfits they put together from the affordable finds. Now, seven years later, Im has amassed nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers and 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Known for her energetic charm, penchant for thrifting, and accessible style, she’s bringing the latter to the masses. The 26-year-old ClothesEncounters vlogger launched her first collection for her line, Eggie, today.

“Eggie means baby in Korean — so it’s my baby, and it’s for my subscribers, whom I consider my little family,” Im told the Cut. “It’s an extension of my closet. My style has always been super random and fluid. It’s supposed to be fun and a way to express yourself.”

Im has collaborated with brands like ColourPop and Calvin Klein, but decided, “It was time to start something of my own.” She has been conceptualizing the label since December, and worked with a designer to bring it to life. The result is a line that’ll work on a drop system — a new collection will debut every six weeks or so. The next collection, releasing in November, will feature holiday dresses, but there are also plenty of gender-neutral pieces that’ll factor into every release.

Best part? It’s all under $80 on her new site — from the sets printed with Korean melons to the patent red moto jacket. Scroll down to see the T-shirt dresses and track suits styled and created by Im.

