The 10 Most Enjoyable Guardian ‘Experience’ Columns

Despite the internet’s many horrors, there is one small corner where you can reliably find pleasant content: The Guardian’s “Experience” column. Take the latest installment: “I swim to work.” It’s a straightforward and delightful as-told-to, and is guaranteed to leave your brain feeling way more relaxed than it did when you hate-read that last personal essay. And although the “Experience” column does often touch on heavier topics, it’s often refreshingly light and quirkily specific — like xoJane’s “It Happened To Me,” but with fewer disturbing details and more farmers in the English countryside.
Here are some of our favorites:
2. Writing help in the sand saved my life
3. My horse saved me from a raging cow
4. I have 58 tarantulas in my living room
6. I am a Jedi
8. I’ve eaten only crisps for the past 10 years
10. I accidentally bought a giant pig
Never change, all of you people.
Comments