3 Women Are Suing Google for Alleged Sex Discrimination

Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this summer, a sexist memo by a male employee at Google surfaced and was widely circulated, leading to the employee’s eventual termination and to an outpouring of women sharing their experiences as employees at the tech giant. Today, three women have come forward to officially allege that Google’s gender problems run much deeper than a single employee’s bigoted views.

According to a press release, a lawsuit filed today in San Francisco Superior Court accuses Google of paying women less than men, systematically giving women jobs on lower tiers or paths to lower compensation, and handing out promotions more slowly and less often to women than men. The plaintiffs, Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease, and Kelli Wisuri, allege that Google has known about these issues for a long time and has failed to do anything.

Plaintiff Kelly Ellis said, “I have come forward to correct a pervasive problem of gender bias at Google. It is time to stop ignoring these issues in tech.”