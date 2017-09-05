The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

Jake Gyllenhaal Is Desperate for a Baby

He says he’s ready to be a dad.

11:52 a.m.

Lena Waithe on Her Emmys Night With Aziz, Reese, Nicole, Riz, and Donald

“I’ve gotta stand there acting like they ain’t Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman talking to me.”

11:50 a.m.

Watch the N°21 Livestream

Enjoy!

11:48 a.m.

It’s Okay to Politicize Your Child When Politics Are Threatening His Life

Republicans are endangering health care for American families, again.

11:40 a.m.

5 Ways to Wear Red From Head-to-Toe

How to make this over-the-top runway trend work in real life.

11:07 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Says Putin Manspread at Her

“There’s an expression — we certainly know it in New York.”

11:02 a.m.

Actually, No One Wants to Put Sean Spicer on TV

Because of a “lack of credibility.”

10:55 a.m.

Gucci’s Spring 2018 Show Mashes-Up Every Culture and Decade

“This collection embodies this exercise of resistance.”

10:07 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A 46 Percent Off British Leather Backpack

For those looking to channel their inner “Felicity’s freshman year.”

9:53 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Says She Won’t ‘Moderate’ Her Dad in Dr. Oz Appearance

“I’m not a decision maker.”

9:39 a.m.

Ayesha Curry’s Face Has a New Job

Easy, breezy, beautiful.

9:00 a.m.

Watch the Gucci Livestream

Enjoy!

8:42 a.m.

Does Happiness Really Make You Healthier? It Depends Where You Live

A new study makes the case that the effect varies by culture.

8:30 a.m.

What to Buy at Dermstore’s Massive Natural Beauty and Paula’s Choice Sale

Prices go back up after September 21.

8:00 a.m.

HGTV Is a Never-ending Fantasy Loop. Look Deeper, and It Gets Pretty Ugly.

There’s nothing more addictively soothing than watching someone flipping homes on HGTV. Until we end up in a real-life rerun of the housing bubble.

8:00 a.m.

Looking Back at 40 Years of New York’s Fertility Journalism

The millennial baby-boom, in vitro fertilization, later-in-life pregnancies, and more.

7:40 a.m.

Even Dame Judi Dench Worries About Getting Jobs

Seven Oscar noms doesn’t free you from “constant” worry.

6:00 a.m.

Ask Polly: ‘Are You Happier Than You Were in Your Twenties?’

Sadness doesn’t define you, even if it feels that way right now.

12:19 a.m.

Olivia Munn Had to Pay for Her Cameo in Ocean’s 8

How much would you spend to be in a movie with Rihanna?

Yesterday at 9:59 p.m.

Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson’s T-Shirt Feud Has Come to an End

Manson let Howard Stern read Bieber’s reconciliatory texts on air.