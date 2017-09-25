Adam Levine Celebrates His Child With Terrifying Balloons

About a year ago, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo welcomed a child into the world. They marked the anniversary of that joyous occasion with balloons — giant, bulbous, horrifyingly crafted balloon animals straight out of an acid trip you had that one time in college. (You know the one.)
Prinsloo posted a photo of their daughter’s first birthday party to Instagram, writing “not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids.” You know who did not enjoy the unicorns? Us.
A quick glimpse at artist John Alford’s previous work confirms ahhhhhh:
The good news is that we now know what Hieronymus Bosch’s work would like if he were alive today and also worked solely with balloons as a medium.
