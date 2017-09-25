Adam Levine Celebrates His Child With Terrifying Balloons

About a year ago, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo welcomed a child into the world. They marked the anniversary of that joyous occasion with balloons — giant, bulbous, horrifyingly crafted balloon animals straight out of an acid trip you had that one time in college. (You know the one.)

Prinsloo posted a photo of their daughter’s first birthday party to Instagram, writing “not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids.” You know who did not enjoy the unicorns? Us.

We made it once around the sun....☀️ @adamlevine Not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids. Thank you @johnalfordballoons 🌈🦄 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

A quick glimpse at artist John Alford’s previous work confirms ahhhhhh:

This unicorn painted some clouds to remind her of home. #unicorn #balloons #Frenchbraid A post shared by John Alford (@johnalfordballoons) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

A post shared by John Alford (@johnalfordballoons) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

#walrus #balloons A post shared by John Alford (@johnalfordballoons) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:51am PST

The good news is that we now know what Hieronymus Bosch’s work would like if he were alive today and also worked solely with balloons as a medium.