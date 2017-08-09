See the Backstage Scene at Adam Selman, Kith, and Brock Collection

View Slideshow Photo: Alex Hodor-Lee and Landon Speers. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

The beginning of NYFW was filled with juxtapositions on the runway, especially at the shows for Adam Selman, Kith, and Brock Collection.

Brock, the most ladylike of the three, combined its signature pastel florals with sleeves falling off the shoulders and black lace. Adam Selman told Vogue he wanted to “embrace [America] even more” as “people are running from America like it’s a bad word.” He did this via dark-wash overalls and blouses with drawn-on faux pockets. And Kith combined Mickey Mouse and hypebeasts — something nobody ever expected to see at Fashion Week. Click ahead to to see the backstage frenzy that happened before these creations made their runway debuts.