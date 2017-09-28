What Adriana Lima Brings in Her Carry-on

Deciding what to bring can be the trickiest part of traveling. To help us decide what to pack (and what to pack it in), we’ve enlisted some celebrities to tell us what they’re lugging. Today, the travel essentials of Adriana Lima, Victoria’s Secret Angel and host of American Beauty Star, which airs its second episode tonight on Lifetime. Welcome to My Carry-on.

One of the most amazing things about this carry-on luggage is that it has a GPS, so you load the app on your phone and you can locate and track your luggage anywhere. And you can charge your phone with it — how cool is that? If you’re at the airport and your phone is dying, it really makes a difference because I want to connect with my children no matter where I am. And it’s a way to track your kids, even if they’re traveling. It’s awesome. Buy Raden A22 Smart Carry-on Spinner $295, Bed Bath & Beyond

With all my events and red-carpet appearances, I have to have this small steamer in my bag. It’s a lifesaver. [Editor’s note: The founders of Of a Kind swear by this steamer, too.] I will even use it on T-shirts I pack that get wrinkled. I used it on my T-shirt today. You can even use it on your lingerie. Buy Joy Mangano My Little Steamer $20, Bed Bath & Beyond

I bring a small roller with me that I use on muscles after I work out because it gets all the acid out of your muscles and helps you stretch. I’m always at the gym, so I’ll even carry it with me there to ease the pain and soreness. It’s small enough that I can bring it anywhere. Buy TriggerPoint GRID STK Handheld Foam Roller $39, Amazon

The most important thing to have when you exercise is the sports bra. You want to be comfortable and able to move freely. I also have to say that this sports bra is not only great for working out but also for everyday use. [Note: Lima is a Victoria’s Secret Angel.] You can wear it as a T-shirt if you’re somewhere hot. You can even wear it just as a bra, which is how I wear it. It can be cool if you wear it in another color; it’s like a nice glimpse under your shirt of something different. Buy Victoria’s Secret the Player by Victoria Sport Lace-Up Sport Bra $23, Victoria’s Secret

Throughout the day, I like to snack. I love sweets. If I could satisfy my sweet tooth the way I really want to, I wouldn’t sleep at night because I would be eating cake all day. I like mixing my dried fruits with cashews, unsalted almonds. I’ll carry cereal or protein bars, too, for times when I’m extremely hungry. Buy Newman’s Own Organic Dried Cranberries $4, Amazon

Buy Peeled Snacks Organic Much Ado About Mango $4, Amazon

Music is important in my life, and especially when I’m working out. I like setting the mood. I’ll wake up to a nice, happy song. Or before I go to sleep, I’ll meditate to soothing music. I like speakers more than headphones when I’m in my room, so I bring this speaker. I like that it’s a 360-degree system and it’s really loud. I like to listen to loud music and get myself in trouble sometimes. Buy Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker $199, Amazon

I always have my jump rope with me, so I can do my exercises anywhere. It’s so light and portable and barely takes up any space, but lets me do all my working-out, even in a hotel room. Buy YZL Adjustable Jump Rope With Carrying Pouch $9, Amazon

These are something essential because when I travel, I like to exercise. My Adidas sneakers are actually sneakers for boxing, so the ankles are higher so that they stabilize my feet while I’m jumping rope. They’re really comfortable, and not too heavy at all. [Note: Lima’s exact boxing sneakers are sold out, but these are very similar.] Buy Adidas Speedex 16.1 Boxing Shoes From $145 , Amazon

