This Elaborate Dress Is an Arts-and-Crafts Dream

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

In the 19th century, learning embroidery was a crucial part of a woman’s preparation for marriage. This season, it was a touch that lent a personal aspect to clothes in an increasingly mechanized world. Prada showed fuzzy, hand-embroidered twin sets that had a granny vibe. Coach 1941 offered patchwork denim. And most elaborately, at Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton created sampler-inspired cashmere dresses stitched with animals, letters, and even the late namesake designer’s name and birthday. This tulle dress is hand-dyed, with embroidered panels evoking colorful seaside settings and cross-stitched floral motifs inspired by Cornish dwellers. Its loose threads show off the intricate details, making it a work of art.

Alexander McQueen embroidered dress, price upon request; leather belt, $765; and bracelets at 747 Madison Ave; 212-645-1797.