Welcome to “Extremes,” a series examining the outer edges of style.

Soo Joo Park was still a brunette when Alexander McQueen passed away in 2010, but the two could have been kindred spirits. Like McQueen, the platinum-blonde model appreciates pushing the limits of fashion.

Photo: Peter Ash Lee. Styled by Rebecca Ramsey.

“Edgy” is the word most used to describe Park, who was discovered in a vintage store in California and began modeling when she was 26. She went blonde five years ago, and became L’Oréal Paris’s first Asian-American spokesmodel in 2015.

Photo: Peter Ash Lee. Styled by Rebecca Ramsey.

In this portfolio, photographer Peter Ash Lee shoots Park in McQueen’s gothically beautiful fall collection. Creative director Sarah Burton was inspired by the enduring “Cloutie tree” tradition of Cornwall, England, where pilgrims make wishes by tying rags to trees. She translated the ancient practice into a collection full of painstakingly hand-sewn embroidery, elaborately tailored leather pieces, and a wild pagan spirit — a perfect match for Park. Click through to see her channel the witchy fall looks.

Lead image credits: Alexander McQueen shearling and leather coat, $8,395, gold finished earrings, $1,195, both at 747 Madison Ave.; (212) 645-1797.

Production Credits:

Photos by Peter Ash Lee

Styled by Rebecca Ramsey

Produced by Biel Parklee

Hair by Neil Grupp for Helena Collection at the Wall Group

Makeup by Yuki Hayashi using Tom Ford at Streeters

Set Design by Cooper Vasquez at the Magnet Agency

Model: Soo Joo Park at Women Management

Photography Assistants: Erika Long, Chris Parente. Fashion Assistant: Indya Brown. Special thanks to Industria Studios