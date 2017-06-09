Alexander Wang Has the Mother Lode of Vintage Hip-Hop Tees

It’s the year of the vintage tee, and Alexander Wang knows it. Starting today, and extending until September 13, the brand’s Soho boutique will house a specially curated selection of hip-hop tees in partnership with buzzy vintage shop Procell. The 103 Grand Street location will stock 40 tees from Procell’s archives featuring icons from the golden age of hip-hop like Junior M.A.F.I.A, Foxy Brown, Snoop Dogg, Notorious B.I.G., and Wu-Tang. Since they’re so rare, the tees go from $300 upwards to $2,000. Click the slideshow ahead to see them all.
Alexander Wang x Procell Pop Up, September 6-13. 103 Grand St.; (212) 977-9683.
