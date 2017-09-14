Woman Who Allegedly Drugged and Robbed Rich Men Avoids Jail Time

Photo: Rocky89/Getty Images

In late 2015, New Jersey resident Alexandra Martinez was arrested for allegedly drugging and robbing multiple men in New York City. Martinez, who was 19 at the time, was said to meet the (wealthy, older) men while they were out, go back to their place, give them a drink to knock them out, then make off with their stuff. “They typically meet the male victims at clubs or restaurants,” prosecutor Wilfredo Cotto said at the time, though one of the alleged victims says he met Martinez at Artichoke Pizza, which is really just a slice shop. “The victims are usually wearing Rolex watches.”

Martinez was charged with five counts of larceny theft and released on bond. But in August 2016, she reemerged — and was rearrested — after she was accused of robbing J.P. Morgan exec Michael Briese as soon as he fell asleep.

On Thursday, the New York Post reports, she took a plea deal, admitting to one count of third-degree larceny. In exchange, she’ll get five years probation and pay $9,000 in restitution to restauranteur Jared Siemens for robbing him and taking off from his apartment while he was in the bathroom.