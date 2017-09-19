Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Getting an email that says “A gift is on its way” should be exciting. Unless, that is, the gift is from a baby registry you don’t have. Certain Amazon users were alarmed on Tuesday when they received an email notifying them that someone had recently purchased a gift from their baby registry, even though most of them did not have a baby registry, let alone a baby.

“Hello Amazon Customer, Someone great recently purchased a gift from your baby registry!” the email reads. “You can visit your Thank You List to easily keep track of all gifts purchased. PS: Remember some Gifters like when it’s still a surprise. Have a great day! Your Amazon Baby Registry Team.”

Some users worried the email was a phishing scam, but according to the Chicago Tribune, a link in the email led to Amazon’s baby registry page (which appeared to be down around the time the email was sent) indicating it was likely some sort of glitch.

Dear Amazon: I'm not pregnant. I don't have a baby registry. @abbyohlheiser, can you get to the bottom of this? pic.twitter.com/U1sd0XOBRt — Lisa Bonos (@lisabonos) September 19, 2017

Uhhh, @amazon? You know something I don't know? Because I don't have a registry. Or a baby. pic.twitter.com/ja1WrpMZBi — Katie Leslie (@katieleslienews) September 19, 2017

Clearly my uterus missed the memo on this one, but thanks Amazon baby registry! I hope it's vodka. pic.twitter.com/8SixG0tc4t — Blue Heron Literary (@amy_levenson) September 19, 2017

While for most, the mix-up was harmless and provided an easy set-up for medium-funny tweets, for others, the email was not so innocuous.

I have no baby registry on @amazon or @amazonregistry. No one sent a gift. Did IVF w/ had two miscarriages. This is salt on the wound. — Julia Claire (@Juliacsk) September 19, 2017

It is unclear how or why the email glitch occurred. The Cut has reached out to Amazon from comment, and will update when we hear more.

Update (09/19/2017, 8:30 p.m)

In response to the incident, an Amazon spokesperson said: ““We are notifying affected customers. A technical glitch caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert e-mail earlier today. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”