Angelina Jolie Would Like You to Notice the Magazine in Her Grocery Bag

Like Vanessa Hudgens before her, Angelina Jolie demonstrated on Sunday that there’s no place better than a grocery store to strategically hold the object of your choice in front of paparazzi. As the Daily Mail points out, Jolie seemed to be “delighted” to be holding a National Geographic magazine with acclaimed primatologist (and friend) Jane Goodall on the cover. The actress was photographed delicately placing the magazine in her grocery bag while smiling intently at the back cover. No word on whether Jolie was attempting to promote Goodall’s upcoming National Geographic documentary, Jane, or if she just really loves magazines.
