Anthony Scaramucci Wants to ‘Make the World a Better Place’ With His News Outlet

A few weeks ago we asked the question, “oh God, is Anthony Scaramucci starting a new media company?” Today we’re here to inform you that oh God, Anthony Scaramucci is starting a new media company. The former White House communications director and molto piccolo Italian-American financier is continuing to cling desperately to his 15 minutes of fame, most recently with a project called The Scaramucci Post.

Though it was previously kept cryptic, the Mooch released a video — a vertical video — explaining more of what we can expect when it launches on October 2. (Though it’s still not completely clear as to whether or not this is just a massive troll.)

He envisions it as “the center lane in two lane highway” (huh?) and about “what is right and wrong versus what is left and right.” As for what it will actually cover, Scaramucci promises “data-dependent arguments about policy” and “a rationalization of what’s going on in the media.” Finally, The Scaramucci Post will be “a world class experience,” though the “most important thing is making the world better for our children and our grandchildren.”

