Ashley Graham and Kate Upton Partied Last Night at NYFW

Last night after Marc Jacobs, the final show of New York Fashion Week, there were still a few bottles of champagne to be opened and sparkly outfits to be worn. Michael Kors and Google celebrated the launch of a new smartwatch together at Artbeam, complete with selfie-taking spheres for the guests’ entertainment. Model and former DiCaprio love interest Nina Agdal celebrated with Rosario Dawson, at HOOCH’s Thursday Boot co. presentation. Halsey and G-Eazy were also there and shared a cute couple moment.
And that’s a wrap on Fashion Week parties — until London.
Comments