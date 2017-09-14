The Latest on the Cut

16 mins ago

A Little Life Author Hanya Yanagihara on Her Perfume Obsession

Here are her 19 favorite scents.

12:33 p.m.

Ashley Graham and Kate Upton Partied Last Night at NYFW

Plus: Michael Kors, Rosario Dawson, Halsey.

12:09 p.m.

Danielle Steel’s Desk Is Just a Giant Stack of Her Own Books

Iconic.

12:03 p.m.

Marc Jacobs’s New Trend Is Elegiac

Denying retirement rumors, New York Fashion Week’s guiding light produced a moving homage to fashion relics.

11:21 a.m.

In the Age of Celebrity Surrogate Families, What Exactly Is Surrogacy?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye are expecting their third child via surrogate. We take a look at how the process works.

11:17 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Their Hair

Grace Coddington, Solange, Nora Ephron, and more on everything from embracing their natural hair to getting bangs.

11:14 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Says Her Opinion Doesn’t Actually Count for Much

“Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me.”

11:14 a.m.

Why Can’t I Get It Together Financially?

Stop avoiding your bank balance.

11:05 a.m.

Now Longtime Editor Cindi Leive Is Leaving Glamour

She is the fourth editor to depart a major magazine in the last week.

11:03 a.m.

Remembering Jeremiah Goodman, Who Painted Famous Rooms and Conjured Other Worlds

The artist, who painted dreamy, impressionistic watercolors of some of the grandest spaces in the world, died last week in New York at the age of 94.

10:59 a.m.

A Thinking Person’s Guide to Going With Your Gut

We want to believe in a power higher than our own brains, something within us that makes better choices for us.

10:50 a.m.

Candice Bergen Says Donald Trump Was a ‘Douche’ On Their Date in College

She told Andy Cohen while wearing a “Free Melania” shirt.

10:29 a.m.

Putin’s Press Secretary Suggests Kim Kardashian Is a Chaos Agent

Hmmmmmm.

10:15 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Handsome, $24 Watering Can

It’s 40 percent off.

10:10 a.m.

The Anthony Weiner Trial Reveals Just How Many Women He Was Sexting

It’s in the hundreds.

10:03 a.m.

Go Backstage at Marc Jacobs and Marchesa

Diana Vreeland vibes at Marc Jacobs and bee-hives at Marchesa.

9:35 a.m.

The Mom Who Faced the Odds of Getting Pregnant at 44

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

8:33 a.m.

Selena Gomez Reveals She Got a Kidney Transplant This Summer

The singer suffers from lupus.

8:08 a.m.

How to Make a Hater Like Astrology

First, try negging.

6:00 a.m.

Hala Alyan on the Book That Made Her World Seem Normal

Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri.