Child Protective Services Reportedly Go to Court for Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian, the 10-month-old daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, has reportedly been swept up in her parents’ messy breakup. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has gone to a County Dependency Court to make sure Dream Kardashian is protected.

The D.C.F.S. reportedly opened an investigation into Chyna’s alleged drug use prior to her and Rob’s separation. Earlier this summer, Chyna filed a restraining order against her ex-fiancé after he posted nonconsensual nude photos of her online, and while the status of the case remains unclear, TMZ reports “official court documents list the matter as a related case to the restraining order action.”

So far, neither Chyna nor Rob have responded to the allegations.