Ayesha Curry’s Face Has a New Job

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Glad

CoverGirl announced that Food Network host, restaurateur, author, and consummate Warriors fan Ayesha Curry will lend her face to the brand. She joins newly appointed CoverGirl ambassador Issa Rae, as well as Katy Perry, Zendaya, James Charles, and Janelle Monáe.

On her new role, Curry said: “My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life. I’ve shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now — through my partnership with CoverGirl — I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression.”

Curry will lead CoverGirl’s new Peacock Flare Mascara campaign. The mascara, which is formulated to deliver long fluffy lashes, is CoverGirl’s latest and will hit stores this November. Just think: a few months from now when a Warriors game cuts to commercial, you might be able to spot yet another Curry on the screen.