Like everything else in life, there is a time and a place to take selfies. The U.N. General Assembly Hall while your father, who’s widely considered a dictator, is giving a speech about a massacre of your countrymen is not one of them. But that didn’t stop Leyla Aliyeva from just going for it.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev addressed the General Assembly on Wednesday, speaking about the Nagorno-Karabakh war against Armenia, specifically the Khojaly Massacre of Azerbaijani civilians. As he spoke of the casualties, Leyla, 33, can be seen giggling and posing for selfies on her phone.

You can confirm that this is exactly as awkward to witness as it sounds by watching the video, below: