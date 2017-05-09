Is This the Worst Idea for a Makeup Palette Ever?

A pumpkin spice latte makeup palette might be offensive in taste, but Balm Cosmetics might have created a makeup palette that’s just plain offensive. Called Trimony, the eyeshadow palette features skin tone–like shades paired with what appear to be corresponding ethnic names. A bone or yellow-tinged palette is named “Matt Lin” while a chocolate-brown shade is dubbed “Matt Ahmed.” A more olive-skinned shade is called “Matt Lopez” while a reddish-brown shade is listed as “Matt Kumar.” Additional shortsighted shade names include “Matt Moskovitz” and “Matt Thomas.”

On the brand’s website, there’s even a “how-to” video in which the user blithely says, “The first color I’m going to take is Matt Lin and I’m going to place that all over my lid. And then I’m going to take Matt Lopez and put it all throughout my crease.” Balm Cosmetics has other eyeshadow palettes with race-oriented names, but not paired to skin tone–like colors. Despite the problematic naming convention, the palette is receiving rave reviews online with customers talking about how they love the shades and how “pretty” and “pigmented” they are. Bet Rihanna wouldn’t make this mistake.