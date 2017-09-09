Bella Hadid and Raf Simons Partied Last Night at NYFW

After presenting a dark Calvin Klein 205W39NYC collection, Raf Simons seemed ready for fun last night. The designer threw up a rock-and-roll sign and danced with DJs at the brand’s discothèque party.
Elsewhere, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Morrison stunned at MaxMara’s boutique reopening event. Chloë Sevigny and Kate Mara wandered the new designer floor at Saks Fifth Avenue, and Jason Wu was surrounded by a cohort of Beautiful People for his fragrance launch. Click ahead to see Chloe x Halle, Caroline Vreeland, Ashley Graham, and more.
