Bella Hadid and Lena Dunham Partied This Week

After a historic night at the Emmys (let’s forget the awkward orchestra cutoff of his acceptance speech), This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown celebrated his golden statuette at the Governors Ball with his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe. Also in attendance were Emmys host Stephen Colbert, comedian Aziz Ansari, and another of the night’s winners Donald Glover.

Meanwhile, rapper Post Malone partied after his sold-out show in Downtown Manhattan, as Girls creator and star Lena Dunham teamed up with Cole Haan to celebrate the second anniversary of Lenny Letter. Click ahead to see this week’s best party pics, featuring Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Sanders, Georgia-May Jagger, and more.