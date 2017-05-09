Everything You Need for a Beautiful, Organized Bathroom

Photo: Fran Parente

So your desk is spotless and your wardrobe looks as if Marie Kondo herself came to tidy up. But what about your bathroom? If you live in a tiny apartment, chances are your medicine cabinet is bursting at the seams between your ten-step Korean skin-care routine and the piles of makeup you’ve amassed over the years. The easiest way to get it all in order: Pretend you’re being photographed for the Top Shelf feature on Into the Gloss and organize all of those products in dedicated containers. From acrylic trays to shower caddies, here are 14 things to make your bathroom as neat as your closet.

An Adjustable Shower Caddy

Make the most out of your shower stall with a caddy that can expand to accommodate bottles of any size. This one also has slots for your electric toothbrush, face brush, and other gadgets. Buy simplehuman Adjustable Hanging Shower Caddy $60, Amazon

Instagram-Friendly Acrylic Trays

No Top Shelf is complete without several of these. Buy InterDesign Clarity Cosmetic Organizer $9, Amazon

Pretty Apothecary Jars

Yes, everyone loves using empty Diptyque candles for storage, but if you don’t want to chip residue out of the glass, these are a chic alternative. Buy mDesign Bathroom Vanity Glass Apothecary Jars $25, Amazon

A Colorful Alternative

Sapphire blue is way more eye-catching than standard clear glass. Buy H&M Home Glass Jar $13, H&M

A Cotton-Round Dispenser

Never dig a cotton round out of a crumpled plastic bag again. Buy HABIBEE Acrylic Cotton Pad Dispenser $7, Amazon

Organize Your Makeup Brushes, Option 1

Use the slots on this toothbrush holder to keep your brushes in place. Have too many? Ditch the lid but keep the pretty pink glass container. Buy H&M Glass Toothbrush Holder $13, H&M

Organize Your Makeup Brushes, Option 2

Pink not for you? Try sleek black instead. Buy H&M Faux Stone Toothbrush Mug $13, H&M

If You Buy Hand Soap in Bulk

Decant it into this smoky glass dispenser. Buy H&M Glass Soap Dispenser $18, H&M

No Medicine Cabinet? Use Your Walls

Keep your most often-used products and a face towel within arm’s reach. Buy Organize It All Satin Nickel Glass Shelf with Towel Bar $18, Amazon

Add a Shelving Unit

A place for all of your towels, toilet paper, and tampons. Buy mDesign Free Standing Bathroom or Shower Corner Storage $35, Amazon

If You're Not Handy and Tight on Space

Can’t drill into your walls and don’t have much room? Place this on top of your toilet tank for extra storage. Buy Olenna Vanity Stand $48, Anthropologie

Streamline Your Hair Routine

The hooks on the back keep your cords in order, while the heat-safe silicone pad on the bottom means you can leave your iron to cool after you’re done. Buy YAMAZAKI Home Tower Appliances Holder $25, Amazon

If You're a Product Hoarder

Because you can’t pass up a beauty sale, these stacking drawers will keep your collection stowed away. Buy Muji Case Drawer $16, Muji

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.