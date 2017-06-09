8 Pretty, Silky Blouses for Under $100

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

Fall is full of pleasing textures: nubby wool coats, soft cashmere sweaters, buttery leather jackets. In that rotation should be a silky top, too. In colors like bright pink, red, or aqua, a delicate top will perk up your mood as the days grow shorter and sunshine becomes more limited. Wear one under a blazer now, then add more layers once the temperature drops. The best part? You can get one for well under $100. Shop our favorites below.

The One in the Color of the Season

If you don’t wear red head to toe, a little still goes a long way. Buy Mango Puffed Sleeves Blouse $60, Spring

The One for Those Who Still Love Pink

The color is soft enough to be unobtrusive in most office situations. Buy H&M Modal Blouse $35, H&M

The One to Get If You Really Love Fall

Army green looks especially timely layered under a menswear-inspired blazer.

Original Price: $100 Buy Mango Satin Blouse Sale Price: $40 (60 percent off) , Spring

The Cozy One

If a soothing cup of hot chocolate could be a top, this would be it. Buy Farrow Tie Sleeve Top $75, Need Supply

Like a White T-Shirt

Except with more polish. Buy Stelen Ebba Top $65, Need Supply

Like a Black T-Shirt

Photo: QQ For those who refuse to wear color. Buy Two by Vince Camuto Satin Tee $89, Nordstrom

The Runway Dupe

Like the ruched silk tops seen on the Balenciaga spring 2017 runway except with a toned-down price tag and work-friendly cut. Buy & Other Stories Satin Wrap Blouse $65, & Other Stories

The One If You’re Mourning Summer’s End

Stand out in a sea of cold-weather neutrals. Buy Topshop Jacquard Kimono Sleeve Top $68, Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.