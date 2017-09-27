Get New Fall Clothes for Less at Shopbop’s Sale

It’s been pretty silent on the sale front but here’s a good new one: From today until Friday night, Shopbop is offering a 20 to 25 percent discount on both full-priced and sale items. It applies to pretty much everything on the site, including pieces you’ll typically never find marked down at other spots like Cult Gaia’s popular Ark bag and Levi’s buzzy Wedgie Icon Jeans.
It’s not a huge discount like what you get at the end of the year but it beats paying retail, especially on stylish basics like boots, cashmere sweaters, and leather jackets. Enter code “EOTS17” at checkout and your cart total under $500 will automatically subtract 2o percent. For purchases over $500, the discount increases to 25 percent off. Scroll below to shop our favorite picks from the sale.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
