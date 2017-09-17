The Emmys, unlike the shows they celebrate, aren’t exactly known for their fantastic displays of beauty. Sure, everyone looks good, but that means they also appear a little boring. This year was a stylistic change of pace. Gillian Anderson channeled a Targaryen with her gigantic braid, and Gabrielle Union walked the red carpet in an oversize ponytail. Jessica Biel and Uzo Aduba topped off their looks with tons of volume, while Zoe Kravitz styled her hair extremely short. Click the slideshow below for the best, most non-boring beauty from the 2017 Emmys.
Comments