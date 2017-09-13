Take Advantage of Fall Weather With a Long-Sleeved Dress

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual— here to make your weekdays easier.
Street-style trends and office attire don’t always overlap. But this fall happens to be one season where the Golden Peacock crowd and the rest of world have found common ground. First came menswear-inspired blazers that look equally at home in front of the camera or a conference table. And now, it’s breezy long-sleeved dresses. There’s no better time to wear them, since fall weather means you don’t have to add tights. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.
The Expensive-Looking Find
The pleating and the red floral print are an elegant combination.
The Modest Yet Waist-Defining One
The stitching under the bust and around the midsection give this a nice fit-and-flare shape.
If You Love Dramatic Sleeves
Just enough volume to make the dress feel fancy, but not enough to make eating lunch awkward.
The Playful One
Because polka dots are still going strong from summer to fall.
If You’re Sick of Neutrals
Staring into a closet full of gray, navy, and black? Try dark red to mix it up.
Original Price: $129
When It’s Friday and You Have Plans
A silk shirt-dress can go from the office to dinner without you having to run home and change.
A Stylish Basic on Sale
You can never go wrong with a classic black sheath, especially at 55 percent off.
Original Price: $400
When You’re Ready to Get Cozy
All you need is a cream cashmere sweater and ankle boots.
The One With Interesting Details
Yes, $250 is a lot to spend on fast fashion, but the sharp tailoring and keyhole back are luxurious details you’d find in pieces that cost way more.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments