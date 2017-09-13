Take Advantage of Fall Weather With a Long-Sleeved Dress

Photo: Nabile Quenum. Photo Editor Biel Parklee./Nabile Quenum

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual— here to make your weekdays easier.

Street-style trends and office attire don’t always overlap. But this fall happens to be one season where the Golden Peacock crowd and the rest of world have found common ground. First came menswear-inspired blazers that look equally at home in front of the camera or a conference table. And now, it’s breezy long-sleeved dresses. There’s no better time to wear them, since fall weather means you don’t have to add tights. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

The Expensive-Looking Find

The pleating and the red floral print are an elegant combination. Buy H&M Chiffon Dress $55, H&M

The Modest Yet Waist-Defining One

The stitching under the bust and around the midsection give this a nice fit-and-flare shape. Buy & Other Stories Body-Hugging Dress $65, & Other Stories

If You Love Dramatic Sleeves

Just enough volume to make the dress feel fancy, but not enough to make eating lunch awkward. Buy WAYF Bell Sleeve Dress $69, Nordstrom

The Playful One

Because polka dots are still going strong from summer to fall. Buy Mango Wrap Polka Dot Dress $120, Spring

If You’re Sick of Neutrals

Staring into a closet full of gray, navy, and black? Try dark red to mix it up.

Original Price: $129 Buy Ann Taylor Lantern Sleeve Shift Dress Sale Price: $77 (40% with code FRIENDS40) , Ann Taylor

When It’s Friday and You Have Plans

A silk shirt-dress can go from the office to dinner without you having to run home and change. Buy Topshop Sandwash Silk Shirt Dress $170, Topshop

A Stylish Basic on Sale

You can never go wrong with a classic black sheath, especially at 55 percent off.

Original Price: $400 Buy Diane von Furstenberg Milena crepe dress Sale Price: $180 (55 percent off) , The Outnet

When You’re Ready to Get Cozy

All you need is a cream cashmere sweater and ankle boots. Buy Ganni Charron Shirt Dress $235, Need Supply

The One With Interesting Details

Yes, $250 is a lot to spend on fast fashion, but the sharp tailoring and keyhole back are luxurious details you’d find in pieces that cost way more. Buy Mango Knot Wool-Blend Dress $250, Spring

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.