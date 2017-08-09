The first day of street style might have been filled with menswear-inspired blazers and athleisure looks, but those rules didn’t apply to Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. She hit the ground running in a very Italian look that clearly stated, “Too much is never enough.” Who else would think to wear a leopard-print chiffon Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress accented with a gold statement necklace that featured a massive smiling sun right at the chest? And because you can’t have just one piece of jewelry, she also added gold disc earrings and a gold watch. The look was completed with heart-shaped Saint Laurent sunglasses and a matching leopard-print bucket bag. For her efforts, she’s our Golden (literally) Peacock of the day.
