The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

Cartier’s Iconic Tank Watch Turns 100

It’s been worn by Princess Diana, Andy Warhol, and Yves Saint Laurent.

10 mins ago

Women at Google, Like Women Everywhere, Make Less Than Their Male Colleagues

Annual salaries and bonuses are significantly lower for female employees, according to one internal survey.

18 mins ago

How James Scully Got the Fashion Industry to Promise to Stop Abusing Models

“People think they own these girls.”

20 mins ago

Fox News’ Eric Bolling Is Out After Sexual-Harassment Investigation

Bolling allegedly sent explicit photos to female colleagues.

4:39 p.m.

Why Pornhub Is at Fashion Week (and Here to Stay)

The streetwear brand Richardson is the latest to collaborate with the porn site Pornhub.

4:38 p.m.

A.P.C. Celebrates 30 Years of French Preppiness in New Book

Designer Jean Touitou wrote a 500-page tome chronicling his eccentric approach to a classic brand.

4:19 p.m.

People Keep Asking Miranda Kerr for Love Advice and Boy Does She Keep Giving It

“My grandma taught me that men are visual and you need to make a little effort.”

4:00 p.m.

This Week in Drama: Hillary Clinton, Lenny Dykstra, and the Poo Date

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.

3:41 p.m.

Calvin Klein’s American Horror Story

Raf Simons continues to push fashion into a realm of social commentary it rarely touches.

3:40 p.m.

This Was the Best Look at Fashion Week Yesterday

You can’t be too subtle if you want to win the street style wars.

3:15 p.m.

Kellyanne Conway Had to Explain to Her Daughters Why She Didn’t Vote for Hillary

“I tried to explain to them that you can be excited for someone with whom you disagree.”

3:02 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week

Gucci, Balenciaga, and Louis Vuitton x Supreme all made an appearance.

2:37 p.m.

Fidget Spinners Have Made It to the Fashion Week Runway

Tory Burch showed one this morning.

2:34 p.m.

New York City Ballet’s New Costumes Aren’t Your Typical Tutu

They’re designed by Virgil Abloh, Jonathan Saunders, Fernando Garcia, and Tsumori Chisato — and we’ve got a preview of the sketches.

1:56 p.m.

K. Michelle on Allegations Against R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Surprised by Them’

K. Michelle says she hasn’t decided how to speak out about the accusations that R. Kelly is holding women hostage in an abusive cult.

1:54 p.m.

See the Backstage Scene at Adam Selman, Kith, and Brock Collection

Featuring Mickey Mouse and black lace.

1:39 p.m.

Nicole Richie’s Eyelashes Have a New Job

She’s the face of Urban Decay’s Troublemaker mascara.

12:57 p.m.

The Best Instagram Moments from Fashion Week, Day Two

Rihanna and Raf.

12:55 p.m.

Models Share Their Thoughts, Prayers, and Sexy Photos for Hurricane Irma Victims

Maybe not the best way to post about a natural disaster.

12:46 p.m.

Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid Partied Last Night at NYFW

Plus: Kate Mara, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner.