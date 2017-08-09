The Best Things to Buy From Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Makeup Line

Photo: Fenty Beauty

It’s here. It’s not exaggeration to say that Rihanna’s makeup line, Fenty Beauty, is the most anticipated beauty line of 2017. Two years ago, the singer first cryptically trademarked the name and tonight the brand finally debuts live on FentyBeauty at midnight sharp, and then available to buy in-store at Sephora and online in 17 countries. Sephora executives called it the “most inclusive beauty brand in the world” and with 40 foundation shades, it might not by hyperbole. At the launch press event tonight, Rihanna herself, clad in a bright yellow Oscar de la Renta ballgown and sweater, hugged her fans and ordered champagne at the bar, encouraging people to “play around, it’s just makeup.” It’s already known that her new line, which launches with mostly complexion options (color is later to come), has some of the best shade names, but here’s what you should add to your cart the minute the clock strikes twelve.

1. Invisimatte Blotting Paper ($16)

Photo: Fenty Beauty

Blotting paper is sexy, said no one ever – till Rihanna got involved. “She really wanted to make it sexy,” a makeup artist told me at tonight’s event. But packaged in a roll-and-rip dusty pink holder the size of a thumb drive, this is as sexy as oil-blotting can get. You can rip off just as much blotter as you need, and one hexagonal side of the holder has a mirror so you can see just how alluring you look when you’re patting down your T-Zone. It’s also refillable.

2. Kilawatt Freestyle Highlighter ($34)

Photo: Fenty Beauty

So many of the makeup artists I talked to tonight were most impressed with the highlighter. It’s velvety and soft in texture but not dusty, and the colors are unique. The shade to buy is one called Trophy Wife, a 24-karat yellow gold shade that really pops on the skin. You can press it on as a highlighter, or dust it more loosely over your eyes for a pretty, glitter-dusted look. (This is what you see on Selena Forrest in the campaign video.) They also come in duos, with day and night options.

3. Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick ($25)

Photo: Fenty Beauty

For a true glow-up, Rihanna knows that the secret is layering. This is a creamy highlight stick you can use to layer under the Kilawatt, which will add dimension, pop, and longevity. The shades here are well-thought out to be flattering, contain a beautiful shimmer without any clunky glitter particles, and particularly diverse. There’s two varying shades of lavender called Confetti and Unicorn. Yacht Lyfe is an Orgasm-like dupe with less coral in it. And there are three or so orange shades called Ridiic and Chili Mango which will look great on darker skin tones. The Stix are also all magnetic, making it that much fun to buy more than one.

4. Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($34)

Photo: Fenty Beauty

True to Rihanna’s word, there are forty shades of foundation and they range from the very pale to darker than Lupita Nyong’o. A good third of the shades are devoted to darker skin tones. The foundation is nicely medium coverage and has a matte finish that still make your skin look touchable but flawless. It also blends really easily without much work and feels very light and moisturizing on the skin. Purportedly, it’s also resistant to sweat and humidity.

5. Gloss Bomb Universe Lip Luminizer ($18)

Photo: Fenty Beauty

This sole real color cosmetic, Rihanna swears this pinky brown shade will look good on everyone. Well, it looks great on her and I saw it look good on every editor and beauty influencer who tried it on. It’s nicely balanced to be a little more brown than pink which solves the issue of “nude” meaning a different shade to everyone. It’s a shea-butter enriched moisturizing formula that gives your lips shine without making them look triple X, and when I put it on, it lasted the entire party, the car-ride home, and then some.